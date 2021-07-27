On APJ Abdul Kalam’s 6th death anniversary, here are some of his inspiring quotes that will live forever

Due to his humble nature and personality, APJ Abdul Kalam was liked by the Opposition and ruling parties alike, which is why he was fondly known as the 'people's president'

Known as the Missile Man of India, former president APJ Abdul Kalam was the country's most lovable and endearing President.

Kalam, who served as the 11th President of India from 2002 and 2007, passed away on 27 July, 2015, while delivering a speech at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong. He was 83.

An aerospace scientist, Kalam will always be remembered for his pivotal role in India's Pokhran-II nuclear tests that took place in 1998. It was the first test since the original nuclear test that was undertaken by the country in the year 1974.

Due to his humble nature and personality, Kalam was liked by the opposition and ruling parties alike which is why he was fondly known as the 'People's President'.

On his sixth death anniversary, here are few inspiring quotes from the renowned scientist:

"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action."

"To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."

"If you fail, never give up because FAIL means 'First Attempt In Learning'."

“Creativity is seeing the same thing but thinking differently.”

"All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents."

“Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”

“If you want to shine like a sun first burn like a sun.”

“You have to dream before your dreams can come true.”

“Poetry comes from the highest happiness or the deepest sorrow.”

“Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.”

“You see, God helps only people who work hard. That principle is very clear.”

“Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.”