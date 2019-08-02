On a day triple talaq bill became an Act after presidential assent, Mathura police book man under new law for divorcing wife

Soon after the triple talaq bill became an Act after receiving presidential assent, the first case registered under the new law has come from Mathura.

On Thursday, Mathura police booked a man from Haryana, who gave instant triple talaq to his wife. Police stated that it had been a one-and-a-half year since the suspect, Ikram, got married to Mathura’s Jumirat. The police also added that the two were not on good terms for the past few months.

Jumirat, on Wednesday, brought the instance of instant triple talaq to the notice of the police. Accordingly, the Superintendent of Police, Ashok Meena said that the police had Ikram under the triple talaq law.

In a similar instance of triple talaq on Thursday, a woman filed a report against her husband, who divorced her in Hazaribagh district last month. She alleged that her husband threw her out of the house and that she was beaten up by him for dowry.

On a complaint from the woman, a police official said that Subeda Khatoon, mother of three children, filed an FIR against her husband Dildaraj Ansari of Nawada locality, accusing him of giving her triple talaq in July.

Earlier on Wednesday, a woman in Ahmedabad tried to commit suicide after being divorced by her husband, who pronounced triple talaq. The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad. India Today quoted the woman as saying that "I believe in Islam and since he pronounced triple talaq, I have been divorced. I want justice from law." This incident came just a day after Rajya Sabha cleared the historic Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill.

Triple talaq among Muslims has been declared as a criminal offence that can lead to imprisonment of three years.