On 89th anniversary of Dandi March, Narendra Modi says Congress culture is 'anti-thesis of Gandhian values'

New Delhi: On the 89th anniversary of the historic Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress, saying, "Its culture is the anti-thesis of Gandhian values." He quoted the works of Mahatma Gandhi to claim that Congress stands for everything that the Father of the Nation did not like — casteism, corruption, communalism and dynastic politics.

The prime minister in his blog titled, "When a handful of salt shook an Empire!" said, "Gandhiji taught us to think of the plight of the poorest person we have seen and think about how our work impacts that person. I am proud to say that in all aspects of our Government’s work, the guiding consideration is to see how it will alleviate poverty and bring prosperity. Sadly, the anti-thesis of Gandhian thought is the Congress culture."

He also accused Congress of creating caste divisions and practising inequality in the country while in power. "Bapu said, ...through the realisation of freedom of India I hope to realise and carry on the mission of brotherhood of man. In many of his works, Gandhiji said that he does not believe in inequality and caste divisions. Sadly, Congress has never hesitated from dividing society. The worst caste riots and anti-Dalit massacres happened under Congress rule," Modi said in the blog.

Taking a swipe at the Rahul Gandhi-led party and accusing it of corruption, he said, "The the nation has seen how Congress and corruption have become synonyms. Name the sector and there will be a Congress scam — from the defence, telecom, irrigation, sporting events to agriculture, rural development and more."

"Bapu spoke about detachment and staying away from excess wealth. However, all that Congress has done is to fill their own bank accounts and lead luxurious lifestyles at the cost of providing basic necessities to the poor," the prime minister said.

"A firm believer in democracy, Bapu said, I understand democracy as something that gives the weak the same chance as the strong. Ironically, Congress gave the nation the Emergency, when our democratic spirit was trampled over. The Congress misused Article 356 several times. If they did not like a leader, that Government was dismissed. Always eager to promote dynastic culture, Congress has no regard for democratic values. Gandhiji had understood the Congress culture very well, which is why he wanted the Congress disbanded, especially after 1947," he said.

In the concluding paragraph, the prime minister wrote, "Thankfully, today we have a Government at the Centre that is working on Bapu’s path and a Jan Shakti that is fulfilling his dream of freeing India from the Congress Culture!" Modi wrote this blog just hours before the commencement of a Congress Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the Sardar Patel Memorial in Ahmedabad.

According to the sources, Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi will attend the meeting and later address a rally at Adlaj in Gujarat.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to attend the CWC meet, the sources said.

