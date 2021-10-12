As per the report Performance of Information Commissions in India, 2021, over 2.55 lakh appeals and complaints were pending on 30 June this year with 26 information commissions

Over 2.55 lakh appeals and complaints were pending on 30 June, 2021, in 26 information commissions, as per a report by the Times of India. The assessment of the data obtained by voluntary organisation Satark Nagrik Sangathan (SNS) through RTI shows that 13 commissions would take over one year to dispose of them.

For instance, a complaint filed under the Right to Information Act (RTI) in Odisha this summer would not be disposed of by the State’s Information Commission until 2028 at the current rate of operations.

The Pendency

Sixteen years since the RTI Act came into force on 12 October, 2005, it has been a tool for citizens to demand accountability in governance, with an estimated 40 lakh to 60 lakh RTI requests being filed every year. When a request for information is denied by a government body, however, appeals are filed in the Central and State Information Commissions which act as transparency watchdogs under the law.

The SNS report documented the performance of these commissions, highlighting the delays in disposing of cases due to both shortage of personnel and inefficient operations.

According to the report, titled Report Card on the Performance of Information Commissions in India, 2021, while three information commissions — of Jharkhand, Tripura and Meghalaya — remained completely defunct as no new commissioners were appointed as vacancies arose, another three commissions — of Nagaland, Manipur and Telangana — remained without a head as the posts of chief information commissioners remained vacant.

Overall, the report, which analysed the functioning of all the 29 information commissions in the country, including the Central Information Commission, said 1,56,309 appeals and complaints were registered between 1 August, 2020 and 30 June, 2021 by 25 information commissions for whom relevant information was available. During the same period, 1,35,979 cases were disposed of by 27 commissions for whom information could be obtained.

Stating that the backlog of appeals and complaints has been steadily increasing in the information commissions, the report pointed out that 2,55,602 of these were pending on 30 June, 2021 in the 26 information commissions, from which data was obtained.

The report also analysed the pendency and disposals by comparing them with the previous years. It said the 2019 assessment had found that as of 31 March, 2019, a total of 2,18,347 appeals and complaints were pending in the 26 information commissions from which data was obtained.

The estimated time required for disposal of an appeal/complaint in the central information commission (CIC) is calculated at one year and 11 months. As of 30 June, the backlog of appeals/complaints was 36,788 at CIC.

When asked about how the central government proposes to reduce pendency, officials said that at the state level execution lies with respective governments. As far as the Centre is concerned, it takes up these issues at the review meetings held from time to time.

Penalties

The report also analysed the penalties imposed by information commissions and stated that in over 95 percent of the cases, the commissions did not impose penalties where they were imposable. Incidentally, the provision of imposing penalties of up to Rs 25,000 on public information officers was provided in the Act to dissuade the officers of public authorities from resorting to denying information when it should be provided as per the law.

“The need to scrutinise the functioning of Information Commissions now is perhaps greater than ever before, given the unprecedented crisis gripping the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An assessment of the functioning of the transparency watchdogs revealed that 21 out of 29 commissions in the country did not hold a single hearing during the first three stages of the national lockdown imposed in 2020,” said the SNS report.

The Vacancies

The 'State Transparency Report (2021): RTI in India Since 2005' by Transparency International showed that 36 out of 165 posts of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners are vacant in states and at the centre.

In the past 16 years, it said more than 3.70 crore RTIs and around 25 lakh second appeals or complaints were filed. After the Centre with 1.06 crore RTIs, Maharashtra tops the list for receiving RTIs at 69. 37 lakh since 2005 followed by Tamil Nadu 33.64 lakh, Karnataka 30.50 lakh and Kerala 21.92 lakh.

"Even after 15-16 years, Information Commissions are perceived as a burden on the government across all political regimes. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into focus several drawbacks within the RTI legislations which have undermined one of the most important good governance initiatives in India as they have not adopted technology in their working," the report said.

"From average delay of two years at information commissions, huge pendency of appeals, one-fourth post of Information Commissioners post vacant, the appointment of retired bureaucrats as commissioner, casual attitude by public information officer while rejecting RTI application, RTI e-filing still rare facility in states," TII executive director Rama Nath Jha said.

