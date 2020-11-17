OMC recruitment exam 2020: Admit Card for executive assistant, Jr engineer, Jr Nurse and Jr Pharmacist released at omcltd.in

The recruitment exam will be held between 9 and 14 December at designated centres in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Berhampur and Sambalpur

OMC Admit Card 2020 | The Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd has on Tuesday, 17 November, released the admit card for recruitment exam to the post of junior engineer (mechanical and electrical), junior executive assistant, junior nurse, and junior pharmacist. Candidates who have registered for the computer-based test (CBT) can download their hall ticket from omcltd.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the OMC recruitment exam 2020 will be held between 9 and 14 December. The online test will be conducted in designated exam centres in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Berhampur and Sambalpur.

A report by Jagran Josh said that the Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd had released a recruitment notification in February for filling 128 non-executive posts.

The admit card is an important document for the OMC recruitment exam 2020. It will mention the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, exam date and time.

The hall ticket will also mention the guidelines released by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates appearing for the exam will have to adhere to all the rules and regulations specified in the admit card.

Steps to download OMC recruitment exam admit card 2020:

Step 1: Go to Odisha Mining Corporation Limited's official website — omcltd.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "e-Admit card for Computer Based Test (CBT) for 128 Non-executive posts in OMC".

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your User ID and password that was provided at the time of registration.

Step 4: Tap the Login button.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen. Check your name and other details before downloading and taking a print out.

To access the direct link to download the OMC Admit Card 2020, copy the URL (https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/64594/login.html), paste it into your browser, and press enter.