Omar Abdullah takes a dig at Narendra Modi after PM gifts 'Modi jackets' to South Korean president Moon Jae-in

After South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on receiving meticulously tailored "Modi jackets" on Wednesday, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the Indian prime minister could have gifted the jackets without changing the name of the apparel.

It’s really nice of our PM to send these but could he not have sent them without changing the name? All my life I’ve known these jackets as Nehru jacket and now I find these ones have been labelled "Modi Jacket". Clearly nothing existed in India before 2014. https://t.co/MOa0wY37tr — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 31, 2018

"Modi jackets" are basically vest-like sleeveless jackets, which Modi is usually seen wearing.

Although he appreciatied Modi's gesture towards the South Korean president, Obdullah said he always knew of this particular clothing to be known as "Nehru jackets".

Moon Jae-in had expressed his liking for the "Modi jackets" during his first state visit to the country in July.

On Wednesday, he uploaded photos of him wearing the jackets on Twitter, saying they "fit great."

"During my visit to India, I had told the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he looked great in those vests, and he duly sent them over, all meticulously tailored to my size. I would like to thank him for this kind gesture," the South Korean president tweeted.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India sent me some gorgeous garments. These are modernised versions of traditional Indian costume, known as the 'Modi Vest', that can also be worn easily in Korea. They fit perfectly," he tweeted.

In a second photograph posted on Moon's Twitter handle, four of those jackets of different shades were displayed. Hours after Moon's tweet, Prime Minister Modi said he was delighted to see the South Korean President looking elegant in his gift.

Delighted to see my friend, President Moon looking so elegant in a tailored Indian waist-coat Jacket! I hope these simple gifts from the Indian people remain close to the President's heart and remind him of the civilizational bond our countries share. @moonriver365 https://t.co/cJ5aQdPlDN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2018

"I hope these simple gifts from the Indian people remain close to the president's heart and remind him of the civilizational bond our countries share,"Modi tweeted.

In July, Moon Jae-in made his first state visit to India during which the two leaders held talks on key issues such as the situation on the Korean peninsula, and ways to boost bilateral trade and defence cooperation.

