Omar Abdullah demands Mehbooba Mufti be set free, says 'shifting her home while keeping her under detention is cop out'

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday demanded that PDP president Mehbooba Mufti be set free, saying merely shifting her home while keeping her under detention was a cop out.

Mehbooba, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, who has been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), was shifted from a make-shift jail to her 'Fairview' residence on Gupkar road in Srinagar on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Omar said,"Mehbooba Mufti must be set free. Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out".

. @MehboobaMufti must be set free. Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 7, 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) chief spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu said the continued detention of Mehbooba, JKPC chairman Sajad Lone, who is under house arrest, and other mainstream politicians was "authoritarian".

"The continued detention of JKPC Chairman Sajad Lone and JKPDP President Mehbooba Mufti and a number of senior mainstream leaders is authoritarian. They've been under detention for more than eight months now, not allowed access to the media, to their colleagues and their relatives," he said on Twitter.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.