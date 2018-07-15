Football world cup 2018

Omar Abdullah criticises Congress over its tweet on Narendra Modi, Nawaz Sharif; praises PM for improving India-Pakistan relations

India Press Trust of India Jul 15, 2018 08:10:52 IST

Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that the Congress's tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and incarcerated former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disappointing.

File image of Omar Abdullah. PTI

"There are a lot of things I will be critical of PM Modi for but attempting to repair India's relations with Pakistan is certainly not one of them. I'm not even getting in to the internal politics of Pakistan that makes this tweet even more disappointing, (sic)" Abdullah said in his tweet.

The Congress had posted a photograph of Modi and Sharif walking hand in hand on micro-blogging site Twitter and sought to know what the prime minister thinks of his former Pakistani counterpart, who was arrested in a corruption case.

"Nawaz Sharif has been arrested on corruption charges. We'd like to know what his dear friend, PM Modi has to say about this," the Congress tweeted.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also lashed out at BJP activists for burning effigies of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu.

"It didn't matter when army establishments were attacked all over Jammu, soldiers kidnapped and killed, Amarnath yatris and tourists killed but suddenly @MehboobaMufti is enemy number one. The BJP thinks people are fools and won't punish their selective memory," he said in another tweet.


