Omar Abdullah claims he, his family put under house arrest; 'movement of protected persons discouraged', says police

Mehbooba Mufti had on Saturday too claimed that she was placed under house arrest ahead of her visit to the family of Athar Mushtaq — one of the three alleged militants killed in an encounter in Parimpora locality in December last year

FP Staff February 14, 2021 14:48:37 IST
File image of Omar Abdulah. PTI

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday claimed he and his family including his father and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah, have been placed under house arrest.

He also claimed that his staff members are not being allowed inside his residence.

However, Srinagar Police said the movement of protected persons was "discouraged" on Sunday due to adverse inputs on the second anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack and that all concerned had been informed accordingly in advance.

"This is the 'naya/new J&K' after Aug 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It's bad enough they've locked my father (a sitting MP) and me in our home, they've locked my sister and her kids in their home as well," Omar wrote on Twitter.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also posted photographs showing police vehicles outside the gates of his residence in the Gupkar area of the city.


Omar also alleged that his house staff was not being let inside.

"Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren't being allowed in and then you are surprised that I'm still angry and bitter," he said in another tweet.

Responding to Omar's tweets, police said the movement of protected persons and VIPs was "discouraged" due to adverse inputs on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack.

"Today is 2nd Anniversary of dreaded Lethpora Terror incident. There shall be NO ROP on ground. Due to adverse inputs, movement of VIPs/ProtectedPersons has been discouraged and all concerned were informed in advance NOT to plan a tour today (sic)," the Srinagar Police said on its official Twitter handle.

However, Omar asked the police to explain under which law he had been detained. "You can advise me not to leave my house but you can't force me to stay in using security as an excuse," he said.

"Please share the written communication address to me and acknowledged by me (or my office) informing us in advance of these restrictions. Surely this anniversary didn't come as a surprise to the administration," he said in another tweet.

Responding to a journalist's tweet with screenshots of documents shared by police,, Omar said the detained persons had not been marked on the document.

The NC condemned the arbitrary detention of the party leaders and their family.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had on Saturday too claimed that she was placed under house arrest ahead of her visit to the family of Athar Mushtaq — one of the three alleged militants killed in an encounter in Parimpora locality in December last year.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: February 14, 2021 14:48:37 IST

