Omar Abdullah calls BJP-PDP fallout a 'brilliant fixed match', demands dissolution of J&K Assembly

India Press Trust of India Jun 21, 2018 19:03:21 IST

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah termed the breakup of the BJP-PDP alliance as a “brilliant fixed match”, saying the two parties "crafted their divorce” and “scripted it to perfection” after taking their cue from Bollywood.

“The PDP and BJP have been watching Bollywood movies for political strategy. This is how they have crafted their 'divorce'. Brilliant fixed match, scripted to perfection except the audience aren't fools and neither are the rest of us,” Omar wrote on Twitter as he shared a clip from the 1977 political satire movie 'Kissa Kursi Ka'.

File image of former chief minister Omar Abdullah. PTI

The former chief minister called for immediate dissolution of the state assembly, saying keeping it in suspended animation encourages 'dalals' (brokers).

“Then why not dissolve the assembly? If @rammadhavbjp is true to his word that there is no question of horse trading and clearly no new alliances are being formed then the assembly should be dissolved. Keeping it suspended has encouraged dalals,” Omar wrote.

He was responding to BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav's reported comments that there was no question of horse-trading.

“Why is he (Omar Abdullah) so scared? I'm sure his party men are loyal to him. There is no question of horse-trading from our side. We've seen what kind of horse-trading happened in Jammu and Kashmir under his party, no body should forget the history” Madhav had said.

Omar replied saying while he had no doubt about the loyalty of his MLAs, “we all know what happened in the PDP after Mufti Sb (former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) died and the sort of pressure that was applied to Mehbooba Mufti”.


