Om Birla to ask Azam Khan to apologise in Lok Sabha for sexist remark against BJP’s Rama Devi, says Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will ask SP MP Azam Khan to apologise on the floor of the House for his sexist remarks against BJP member Rama Devi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Friday.

In a meeting of floor leaders of all parties chaired by the Lok Sabha Speaker, it was decided that Khan should apologise or face action.

"The Speaker will ask Azam Khan to apologise over his comments made against Rama Devi without any condition in the House. If he does not do so, the Speaker has been authorised to take action against him," Joshi said.

Several women MPs cutting across party lines have also written to the Speaker demanding stringent action against Khan. Rama Devi said he should be suspended for the entire five years from Lok Sabha.

Earlier, women members in Lok Sabha on Friday spoke in one voice condemning Khan for his sexist remarks and demanded that he apologise or else he should be suspended from the House.

During Zero Hour, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said Khan's remarks in Lok Sabha on Thursday during the debate on triple talaq bill were a "blot" on all legislators, including men.