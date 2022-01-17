Old video of Pandit Birju Maharaj touching pupil’s feet goes viral hours after his death; watch it here

Pandit Birju Maharaj can be heard saying that a guru will only touch the disciples’ feet once whereas the pupil will have to take the guru’s blessings time and again

Hours after legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away today, 17 January, an old video of him started doing rounds on social media. The clip highlights the sacred bond and relationship that Pandit Birju Maharaj maintained with his disciples.

The video was shared by a Twitter user identified as Sarvan_K86. In the clip, Pandit Birju Maharaj is seen welcoming a young pupil under his guidance.

As the video begins, the legendary dancer is recorded giving his first blessing to the little girl by putting a tika on her forehead. He then offers her a pair of 'ghungroos' (anklet bells). Following which, he instructs her how to place her feet together and then touches them in a gesture of reverence.

As the video proceeds, Pandit Birju Maharaj can be heard saying that a guru will only touch the disciples’ feet once whereas the pupil will have to take the guru’s blessings time and again.

https://twitter.com/go3ram/status/1482926584852283398?s=20

Pandit Birju Maharaj's passing away has left a sense of deep loss in the artistic field. The 83-year-old dancer died of a heart attack and had been suffering from kidney ailment.

According to PTI reports, the legendary Kathak dancer breathed his last among family and disciples while playing a game of antashari. As the news about his demise made headlines, several fans and followers across the world shared their respect and memories on social media.

Among the many Bollywood actors, the beautiful Madhuri Dixit was known to be Pandit-ji’s most notable disciple. She was one of his favourite dancers from the entertainment industry. There were many songs that Pandit-ji has choreographed, including movies like Devdas, Dedh Ishqiya, Bajirao Mastani among others. He was also conferred with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the Padma Vibhushan.