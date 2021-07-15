An old Rs 10 note can fetch Rs 25,000, however, the note must have some features like Ashoka pillar printed on one side and a boat on the other side

An Indian website has introduced an opportunity for people to earn money online by selling old currency notes with certain features. Those in possession of these rare notes can auction them online and earn lakhs of rupees sitting at home.

eBay which is providing a platform for people to sell unique and old currency notes online. On this website, the sellers can also talk to buyers about the currency to sell their notes for a good amount.

People selling the amount should keep in mind that an old note of the 786 series can fetch them a big amount on the eBay website. So, to sell the notes, the seller needs to have Rs 1, 2, 10, 100, 500, 200, 2,000 notes with series number 786 printed on them. This is because the notes having 786 printed on them are considered uncommon and valuable.

Not just notes, even old coins of Rs 1, 2, and 5 can be easily auctioned online for thousands of rupees. On eBay, there are many buyers for Mata Vaishno Devi engraved 10-rupee coins.

You can follow these steps to sell old notes on ebay.com:

Step 1: Visit the official website of eBay and log on to ebay.com

Step 2: Search and click on the registration tab that appears on the homepage. Scroll down to register as a seller

Step 3: Then take a clear photo of the note and upload it on the platform. Following this, eBay will promote the advertisement to people who are using the platform to buy old notes and coins

Step 4: After seeing the advertisement, people will contact the seller for further buying.

An old Rs 10 note can fetch Rs 25,000, however, the note must have some features like Ashoka pillar printed on one side and a boat on the other side, along with few other characteristics on it.

Other than eBay, the Coinbazzar website also provides a platform for people having old notes to sell them online and earn money.