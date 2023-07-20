Old photo of girl killed in Delhi peddled as body of Meitei woman triggered Manipur gangrape, public shaming
As per media reports, the mob armed with AK Rifles, SLR, INSAS, and .303 Rifles entered a village in Manipur and vandalised houses and properties. They were outraged by rumours - believed to be fake - that women from their community had been raped
The horrific incident of two women from Manipur’s Kuki tribe being paraded naked and allegedly gangraped is said to be a trigger after rumours of female from the community, which the mob belonged to, was sexually assaulted.
The mob allegedly was furious over the piece of fake news, a photograph of a body of a young woman wrapped in plastic, lying next to a suitcase.
The photo became viral in Manipur in early May and the message with the picture claimed it was of a woman who belonged to Meitei community who was raped and killed by Kuki men.
Related Articles
It was not correct as the photo was from November 2022 and was of a woman from Delhi. It was of a victim Aayushi Chaudhary who was allegedly murdered by her own patents.
Manipur police tried to stop rumours but the mob was already incited by the fake news and photograph.
As per media reports, the mob armed with AK Rifles, SLR, INSAS, and .303 Rifles, on May 4 entered a village in Manipur and vandalised houses and properties along with looting shops. They were outraged by rumours – believed to be fake – that women from their community had been raped.
They then chased a group of five locals – two men and three women – who had fled from the village when the mob began approaching.
To save their lives, the group ran towards the nearby forest, but they were abducted by the mob nearly 2 km away from the police station.
As per the FIR, the mob first killed one man, and later forced three women to strip naked. A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped, and her brother was killed when he tried to intervene. The women escaped afterwards.
The incident occurred on May 4, just a day after ethnic clashes broke put in the north-east majority Meitei and the hill-majority Kuki tribe.
The violence on May 3 started during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’, that was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
The main accused in the incident has been arrested, and Manipur police said other suspects have been identified and will be arrested soon.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh criticised the incident and termed it a “crime against humanity”.
“A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment,” the chief minister said.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Police issues stern warning for misusing Manipur Commando uniform by rioters
This comes after videos were found doing the rounds in which some of the armed assailants were seen wearing the black uniform, which seems to have been stolen during the uprising witnessed in the state from May 3 onwards.
Supreme Court to hear Manipur govt's plea against internet restoration on July 11
Based on these suggestions, the High Court mandated that physical trials be carried out by the Manipur government to determine whether it is feasible to offer internet access to the whitelisted mobile phones while maintaining the security of Manipur and the safety of its residents
Two months of Manipur violence: The Meiteis vs the Kuki-Naga battle, explained
The situation in Manipur has reached a tipping point; a video has gone viral of two women being paraded naked by a mob. But what is at the heart of this violence that has gripped the state since 3 May?