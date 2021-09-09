Old Oriental Bank and UBI cheque books to be discontinued from next month
In the wake of PNB merging with OBC and UBI, customers with e-OBC and e-UNI cheque books will have to replace them with PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR
From next month onwards, old cheque books of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India (UBI) are going to be discontinued. PNB took to Twitter to inform about the development.
“The old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI are going to be discontinued from 1-10-2021. Please replace your old cheque book of e-OBC and e-UNI with the PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR,” the tweet reads.
For the unversed, Punjab National Bank (PNB) merged with OBC and the United Bank of India merged with PNB on 1 April, 2020.
In the notice, PNB also alerted that the account holders of OBC and UNI banks are requested to avail the new cheque books from their PNB branch.
Below are few ways through which an account holder can apply for a new cheque book
- Internet banking
- ATM
- PNB One
- Call Centre / by contacting customer care
Further in the notice, PNB stated that all customers from 1 October are advised to use the new PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR. This new method is being introduced to avoid any transactional inconvenience to the bank and its customers.
However, bank account holders should note that updated PNB cheque books will be valid. Also, for any questions or requests, customers can call 1800-180-2222.
As a part of its festival season offer, PNB has waived all service charges as well as processing fees on retail products this year. Along with these, it is offering an attractive interest rate starting at 7.15 percent on car loans and 6.80 percent on home loans.
According to a Mint report, PNB declared offering home loan top-up at an attractive rate of interest. So, customers can avail these offers till 31 December this year, the bank confirmed.
