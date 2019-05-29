OJEE Admit Card 2019: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination hall ticket to release shortly; check on ojee.nic.in

OJEE Admit Card 2019| The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) admit card 2019 will release today (Wednesday, 29 May). According to the official website, the admit card was expected to be released after 1 pm.

Candidates can check and download the OJEE 2019 hall ticket from the official website ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2019 will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) format on 8 June while the exam for MBA will be conducted on 9 June, 2019. The exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted on 13 May, 2019 but were postponed due to Cyclone Fani in the state.

Candidates must note that they need to download and keep a copy of their admit card as the OJEE authorities will not be sending a physical copy of the same personally to any candidate.

Here's the step-by-step procedure to check and download the OJEE admit card 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official site of OJEE: ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for OJEE admit card 2019 available on the home page

Step 3: On a new page that opens, enter your details to log-in

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for further reference