OJEE 2021: Second mock allotment list 2 results declared; check direct link here
OJEE is a state-level examination that is conducted for admissions to several programmes offered by private and government medical, engineering and management colleges
The second mock seat allotment result of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 has been announced by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB). The registered candidates can now check the mock seat allotment result by visiting the official website at https://ojee.nic.in/.
To check the mock OJEE seat allotment second list result, candidates are requested to use their JEE Main 2021 or OJEE 2021 application numbers along with passwords.
Steps to check OJEE round 2 mock seat allotment result:
Step 1: Go to the official website at https://ojee.nic.in/
Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads, “OJEE Counselling 2021 for BTech/BArch/BPlan/Int MSc/B.CAT” on the homepage
Step 3: Candidates need to log in using their JEE Main 2021/OJEE 2021 application numbers and passwords
Step 4: After providing all details, the OJEE round 2 mock seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Keep a printout of the same for future use or reference
Applicants can see their allotment status in this specific round of OJEE mock seats. Depending on the choice number, rank, and availability of seats, the allotment status in round 2 might be upgraded to a higher priority choice. It can also remain the same as the previous allotment.
Candidates should note that the mock seat allotment list 2 is based on the choices filled by them till 30 October. Furthermore, the activation of the choice locking facility will begin today, 1 November using OTP. However, the last date of choice locking is tomorrow, 2 November.
For the unversed, OJEE is a state-level examination that is conducted for admissions to several programmes offered by private and government medical, engineering and management colleges.
For more details and updates, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website.
also read
OJEE 2021: Registration date extended till 15 June; check steps to apply here
The new dates of exams and downloading of admit cards will be decided after 15 June on assessment of the situation.
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2020: Application for Special OJEE 2020 for BTech admission for students who missed JEE (Main) begins
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) board has started accepting online applications for Special OJEE 2020 for admission into the B.Tech programme in government and private engineering colleges in the state. Candidates can fill the form till 31 May 2020 and pay the application fee by 5 June.
OJEE second round seat allotment result 2020 declared at ojee.nic.in; freeze or float allotted seats by 18 Nov
Candidates will have option to either freeze or float their allotted seats by 18 November, while the OJEE round 1 seat allotment result 2020 was released on 4 November