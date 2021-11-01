OJEE 2021: Second mock allotment list 2 results declared; check direct link here

OJEE is a state-level examination that is conducted for admissions to several programmes offered by private and government medical, engineering and management colleges

The second mock seat allotment result of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 has been announced by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB). The registered candidates can now check the mock seat allotment result by visiting the official website at https://ojee.nic.in/.

To check the mock OJEE seat allotment second list result, candidates are requested to use their JEE Main 2021 or OJEE 2021 application numbers along with passwords.

Steps to check OJEE round 2 mock seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://ojee.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads, “OJEE Counselling 2021 for BTech/BArch/BPlan/Int MSc/B.CAT” on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to log in using their JEE Main 2021/OJEE 2021 application numbers and passwords

Step 4: After providing all details, the OJEE round 2 mock seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Check direct link here.

Applicants can see their allotment status in this specific round of OJEE mock seats. Depending on the choice number, rank, and availability of seats, the allotment status in round 2 might be upgraded to a higher priority choice. It can also remain the same as the previous allotment.

Candidates should note that the mock seat allotment list 2 is based on the choices filled by them till 30 October. Furthermore, the activation of the choice locking facility will begin today, 1 November using OTP. However, the last date of choice locking is tomorrow, 2 November.

For the unversed, OJEE is a state-level examination that is conducted for admissions to several programmes offered by private and government medical, engineering and management colleges.

For more details and updates, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website.