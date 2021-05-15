The new dates of exams and downloading of admit cards will be decided after 15 June on assessment of the situation.

The last date to apply for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021) has been extended till 15 June while the deadline to submit the fee is 17 June. The decision has been taken due to the rise in coronavirus cases and the statewide lockdown imposed till 19 May, as per the latest notification. The new dates of exams and downloading of admit cards will be decided after 15 June on assessment of the situation.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, check the courses and click on the relevant link Go to the new registration tab and read all the instructions carefully Now, fill required information and submit Log in using credentials and fill the application form Upload documents, scanned photo and digital signature Pay the fee and submit the form Save a copy. Take a printout for later use

Here’s the direct link:

The application fee for MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch, MPharma, MPlan, integrated MBA and BPharm, lateral entry to MBA and BPharm programmes is Rs 1,000. While for combination courses like MBA and MCA; MBA and PGAT, the amount is Rs 1,500.

The OJEE is a Computer-based Test (CBT) for admission to first-year degree programmes in BPharm, Integrated MBA (5 Years), and lateral admission to the second year or third Semester of BTech/ BPharm and first-year Masters degree courses in MTech, MPharm, MArch, MCA, MBA, M Plan, M Tech (Exe). As per the rules, a candidate can submit only one application.

Applicants have been advised to regularly check the official website ojee.nic.in for related updates.