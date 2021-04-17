OJEE 2021: Application forms released at ojee.nic.in; here’s how you can apply

The last date to apply for for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021) is 15 May and the online exams for various courses are scheduled to be held from 17 to 24 June

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has announced the examination forms for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021). Those interested can apply by visiting the official website ojee.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held from 17-24 June and will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses of B.Pharm/MCA/Mtech/MBA/M.Tech (Part-Time)/ MArch/M Plan/MPharm/Int. MBA and lateral entry to Bpharm/BTech courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official website https://ojee.nic.in/ On the homepage, click on the course form you want to apply Now, start the registration and fill in the required details and save the registration number/user id and password After registration, start filling the application form Upload photo and documents and submit the application Download the confirmation page for future reference

No changes will be allowed in the form after submission. The examination fee is Rs 1000 for Form A, B, C, D while Rs 1500 for Form E.

The last date to apply for for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021) is 15 May. Candidates can download their admit cards in the first week of June while the results will be declared in July.

As per the notification, outside state candidates are not eligible for admission in Government Colleges, but they are eligible for admission in Private Colleges as per Odisha Government rule.