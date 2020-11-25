OJEE 2020 final seat allotment result 2020 declared at ojee.nic.in; report online by 26 November

The list has the names of students who have been allotted seats in BTech, BPlan, B.Arch, and Int MSc programmes offered by universities and colleges in Odisha.

The OJEE final seat allotment result 2020 has been declared by Odisha Joint Entrance Examination authority on its official website: ojee.nic.in.

Candidates can check their name in the list using their OJEE or JEE Main application number and password.

As per Jagran Josh said that OJEE final seat allotment list is derived based on the number of vacant seats left from the previous rounds and the choice entered by the candidates in their allotment application.

According to a report by Careers 360, candidates who have been allotted seats in the OJEE final round will have to report online by 26 November up to 5 pm.

They will be required to download the OJEE 2020 seat allotment letter from the website which they will have to submit at the time of document verification.

Step to check OJEE final seat allotment result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020: ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Candidate Login - BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc, BPlan.”

Step 3: Key in your OJEE/JEE (Main) application number, password.

Step 4: Enter the security pin as displayed on the screen,

Step 5: Press the Sign In button.

Step 6: Your OJEE final round seat allotment result 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Look for your name and college allotted in the list before downloading and taking a print out.

Here's the direct link to check OJEE final round seat allotment result 2020.

There were a total of four round of seat allotment during the OJEE counselling 2020.