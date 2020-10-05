OJEE 2020 admit card released at ojee.nic.in, entrance exam from 12 to 19 October

OJEE 2020 | Along with the hall ticket, examinees will have to carry a valid government ID card for verification

OJEE 2020 | The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 admit card has been released at ojee.nic.in on Monday, 5 October. Candidates who have registered to appear for the OJEE exam, which will be conducted from 12 to 19 October, can download their hall tickets from the official website.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the exam will be conducted in three shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 11 am, the second shift will be between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm, while the third shift will be from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates can download their OJEE 2020 admit cards by entering their application number and date of birth.

If a candidate fails to carry the admit card to the exam centre, he/she will not be allowed to write the exam. Along with the hall ticket, examinees will have to carry a valid government ID card for verification.

The admit card will mention the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, date and time of the exam. It will also mention the health guidelines that the candidates will have to abide by in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The examination will be held at 53 centres of 21 states and towns. This year, the entrance test will also be conducted in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi.

The OJEE 2020 will be Computer-Based Test (CBT). A total of 72,800 candidates have registered for to take the admission test this year.

Steps to download OJEE 2020 admit card:

Step 1: On OJEE official website - ojee.nic.in, opt for the link that reads, "DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD."

Step 2: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to enter your OJEE 2020 application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

Step 3: Press the login button.

Step 4: Your OJEE 2020 hall ticket will be displayed on the page. Check all the details carefully.

Step 5: Save the admit card before taking a print out.

Here is the direct link to download OJEE 2020 admit card: https://cdn4.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2344/67147/login.html

OJEE is conducted for students seeking admission into Integrated MBA, Integrated M.Pharm, lateral entry to B.Tech, MCA, MBA, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Tech courses offered by colleges and universities in Odisha.