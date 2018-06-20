OJEE 2018: Odisha to re-conduct examinations for vacant seats on 22 July; results to be declared on 25 July

The Government of Odisha will conduct special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) on 22 July for BTech, MBA and MCA seats in engineering and management colleges, according to media reports.

The examination will be an hour long, and will go on from 10 am to 11 am. Online application process will continue from 25 June to 13 July. Admit cards will be available online and can be downloaded from 18 July onwards, reported The New Indian Express.

Manish Tripathy, OJEE chairman was quoted by The Times of India as saying, "Candidates who have already received rank in JEE Main 2018 for BTech or OJEE 2018 for lateral entry to BTech or MBA or MCA are not required to appear the second or special OJEE."

He also announced that results will be out on 25 July. Candidates can download their admit cards and register themselves online for admissions between 27 July and 29 July. First seat allotment will be held on 30 July while the date for the final allotment of seats and reporting to college is 3 August, Tripathy added.

Sources told The Times of India that around 25,000 engineering seats out of 40,000 seats were lying vacant in different colleges in Odisha in 2017. So colleges this year decided to reduce their seat strength by around 6,000 and now admission is to be held for around 34,000 seats in 2018.

Tripathy added, "We have started counselling of candidates, who got ranks after the OJEE 2018, for admission into different colleges from Monday only. After the process is over, we can come up with proper picture of vacancy."

Earlier results of the OJEE 2018 had been declared on 25 May. As many as 42,288 candidates had appeared for the examinations out of which 42,283 had been allotted ranks. The test was conducted at 81 centres across 20 towns in the State on 13 May.

The Odisha JEE examination is organised to select candidates for admission to Undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, MBA, MCA, (Lateral Entry), MCA, MPLAN, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Pharm and also comprises of admission exams for government colleges, international universities and other self-financed institutes in the state of Odisha, reported The Indian Express.

