Oil India Limited has released a notification for walk-in interviews for the recruitment of Assistant Mechanic and various other posts.

Those who want to appear for the interviews can visit the official website, oil-india.com, to check the eligibility criteria and other important details.

As per the official notice, the interviews are scheduled to begin from 24 May and will go on till 22 June.

The recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 119 vacancies.

Check vacancy details and interview dates here:

- Contractual Drilling Headman (4 Posts), the interview is on 24 May

- Contractual Drilling Rigman (5 Posts), the interview is on 27 May

- Contractual Electrical Supervisor (5 Posts), the interview is on 31 May

- Contractual Chemical Assistant (10 Posts), the interview is on 3 June

- Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician (10 Posts), the interview is on 7 June

- Contractual Drilling Topman (17 Posts), the interview is on 10 June

- Contractual Assistant Mechanic-Pump (17 Posts), the interview is on 14 June

- Contractual Gas Logger (20 Posts), the interview is on 17 June

- Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE (31 Posts), the interview is on 22 June

Age Limit:

The age limit for Drilling Headman, Drilling Rigman, Electrical Supervisor, Assistant Rig Electrician, Drilling Topman, Assistant Mechanic Pump, Gas Logger, and Assistant Mechanic-ICE is from 18 years to 35 years. While for Chemical Assistant, the age should be between 18 to 40 years.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected through practical or skill test cum personal assessment. Passing marks of the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s) will be minimum 50 percent, while the final selection will be on the basis of merit as per the marks obtained in the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s).

Interested candidates can register and appear for the selected interview on the scheduled date and time as per the notice.