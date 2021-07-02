Aspirants belonging to the General and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 200 while there is no fee for SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen candidates

Oil India Limited (OIL) has started the application process for the recruitment of various Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum-Computer Operator) posts. Aspirants can check and download the notification by visiting the official website - oil-india.com - before applying.

The OIL has invited applications from eligible candidates from the districts of Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Dibrugarh in Assam and Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 120 Junior Assistant posts and the last date to apply is 15 August.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to register for Junior Assistant posts:

Step 1: Visit the official website- oil-india.com

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Careers' tab and then click on the 'Current Openings' link

Step 3: A new page will open. Scroll down and click on the 'Apply online' link for Junior Assistant recruitment

Step 4: On the new page, read the 'note' and then register yourself by entering all the required details

Step 5: After registration, log in using credentials and fill the application form

Step 6: Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Step 7: Save a copy of your OIL Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum-Computer Operator) application form. If required, take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link

Application fee

Aspirants belonging to the General and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 200 (exclusive of GST and payment gateway/bank charges) while there is no fee for SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Educational qualification

- Applicants must have passed 10+2 with 40 percent marks in any stream from a government recognized university or board

- A candidate should have a Diploma or Certificate in Computer Application of minimum six months duration. He/She should be full conversant with MS Excel, Word, Powerpoint, etc.

Age limit

General candidates - Minimum 18 years and maximum 30 years

SC/ST candidates - Minimum 18 years and maximum 35 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates - Minimum 18 years and maximum 33 years

Here’s the official notification