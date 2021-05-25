Those who have qualified for the written test for the postcode — AMA12017 — will now move to the next round of the scrutiny, ie, trade test (stage two)

The Oil India Limited (OIL) has declared the results for the examination held for various technical posts in Grade 5 and Grade 7 at the field headquarters, Duliajan, Assam. The selected candidates will be appointed as technicians, assistant technicians, assistant mechanics, and assistant operators.

Those who have taken the examination can check their result by visiting the official website oil-india.com.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the results:

Step 1: Go to oil-india.com

Step 2: Check the ‘Careers’ tab in the main menu

Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ page

Step 4: Open the result notification

Step 5: See your result and print a copy (if required)

Here’s the direct link: https://www.oil-india.com/Document/Results/Result%20Notification_25.05.2021.pdf

The notification for this exam was released on 18 October, 2017. Those who have qualified for the written test for the postcode — AMA12017 will now move to the next round of the scrutiny, ie, trade test (stage two). Oil India will announce the date for the next examination in due course.

On 12 May, the company released the final results for the post of Junior Assistant – I (Clerk cum Computer Operator), Grade – V for their Kolkata office.

Those who want to check their result can do it by clicking on this link.

Once you are on th website, enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth to access the result.

The company has also advised candidates to beware of unscrupulous individuals and criminal elements who are trying to defraud job seekers by issuing fake engagements and appointment letters. They often assure jobs in the name of Oil India Limited. The company has not authorised any person or organisation to offer any job on its behalf.