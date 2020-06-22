You are here:
Oil India ‘intending to file writ petition’ before Gauhati HC challenging PCBA order to close operations at Assam’s Baghjan oil field

India Asian News International Jun 22, 2020 10:42:28 IST

Guwahati: After the Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) on Sunday issued closure notice to Oil India Limited (OIL) directing it to "close down" all production and drilling operations at all installations of Baghjan oilfield in Tinsukia district, OIL stated that it is "intending to file writ petition" before the Gauhati High Court challenging PCBA's order.

"Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) served a Closure Notice directing OIL to close down all the production as well as drilling operations of all installations of Baghjan Oilfield forthwith. Now OIL is intending to file a writ petition before the Gauhati High Court challenging the order passed by PCBA," OIL stated.

This came days after OIL experienced a gas blowout at well number 5 in Baghjan Oilfield, in close vicinity of Dibru Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, leaving natural gas and condensate oil gushing out in the open, displacing thousands of families besides leaving an adverse impact on the bio-diversity of the region.

The well caught fire on 9 June.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 10:42:28 IST



