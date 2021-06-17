Odisha Unlock: State relaxes lockdown norms in 17 districts with positivity rate under 5%
Lockdown is going to be lifted from 6 am to 5 pm in districts with a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5 percent or less
The lockdown in the state of Odisha has been partially lifted and the relaxations will be applicable starting Thursday, 17 June. The Odisha government decided on Wednesday to partially relax the lockdown rules and the new guidelines are going to be applicable till 5 am on 1 July, reports NDTV.
Based on the COVID-19 positivity rate, Odisha has been divided into two categories. Districts with a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5 percent or less are in category A. There are a total of 17 districts in this category. The remaining 13 districts have a higher positivity rate and have been placed in category B.
The 17 districts are Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Subarnapur, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Nabarangpurand, Devgarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Boud and Koraput.
The names of 13 districts in category B are Cuttack, Puri, Baleshwar, Kendujhar, Kendrapada, Khordha, Anugul, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj.
Some of the lockdown relaxations that are applicable in Odisha from today include:
- In category A districts, lockdown is going to be lifted from 6 am to 5 pm everyday while districts which fall in category B will have no lockdown from 6 am to 1 pm.
- Street vendors will be allowed to operate in A districts. Sweet shops and restaurants can also open during the partial lockdown, however, only take-away options will be allowed.
- Odisha has also opened automobile repairs and cycle shops.
- Gyms and parks will remain closed in the state, however, people can go out for morning walks or jogs.
- Restrictions on gathering in wedding ceremonies and other social events will continue.
- Weekend lockdown is also going to continue. Shops selling essential goods will only operate between Monday and Friday and will remain closed on weekends.
- Religious places will continue to remain closed in the state.