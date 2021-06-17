Lockdown is going to be lifted from 6 am to 5 pm in districts with a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5 percent or less

The lockdown in the state of Odisha has been partially lifted and the relaxations will be applicable starting Thursday, 17 June. The Odisha government decided on Wednesday to partially relax the lockdown rules and the new guidelines are going to be applicable till 5 am on 1 July, reports NDTV.

Based on the COVID-19 positivity rate, Odisha has been divided into two categories. Districts with a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5 percent or less are in category A. There are a total of 17 districts in this category. The remaining 13 districts have a higher positivity rate and have been placed in category B.

The 17 districts are Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Subarnapur, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Nabarangpurand, Devgarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Boud and Koraput.

The names of 13 districts in category B are Cuttack, Puri, Baleshwar, Kendujhar, Kendrapada, Khordha, Anugul, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj.

Some of the lockdown relaxations that are applicable in Odisha from today include: