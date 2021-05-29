Odisha to start online classes in colleges, varsities from 1 June; hostels to remain closed
The Odisha Higher Education Department had earlier announced summer vacations from 5 May to 31 May
The Odisha Higher Education Department has announced that all public universities and degree colleges will start classes from 1 June, after the completion of the summer holidays, said reports.The department has issued a letter to all university Vice-Chancellors and Principals of degree colleges.
It reads, “The summer vacation as declared by this department will come to an end on 31 May, 2021. After the end of summer vacation, the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) shall resume functioning as per the earlier guidelines”.
During the vacation time, interviews of PhD and other research scholars were conducted by different colleges. As per the government's order, there were no classes and examinations during that period.
The summer holidays were announced from 5 May to 31 May.
According to an NDTV report, the order said that from 1 June, only online classes will resume and there will be no physical opening of the colleges. Also, hostels will remain closed.
The state government recently announced that children orphaned due to COVID-19 will get free education facilities, reported India Today. “COVID has devastated many families in the State. We intend to provide a healing touch to such families by continuing to cover the widows and orphaned children under the Madhubabu Pension Yojana," Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.
Odisha has adopted the principle of “every life is precious” and Patnaik has pledged that no stone will be left unturned to help people.
