Odisha TET Answer Key 2019: Odisha Board of Secondary Education releases Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 answer key on bseodisha.nic.in

Odisha TET Answer Key 2019| The Board of Secondary Education in Odisha has released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2019 answer key on its official website – bseodisha.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination held on 5 August 2019 can download the answer key from the official website.

Candidates can also raise their objections against the answer key through the official website with proper representations till 10 October 2019. Objections raised through any other medium will not be accepted, noted Hindustan Times.

How to download the Odisha TET Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha – bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Latest News' section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on OTET 2019 (Prov. Scoring Key and Challenge)

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to a login page

Step 5: Candidates have to fill in their respective login credentials, including registration number, password, and date of examination

Step 6: Candidates are adviced to download OTET Answer Key 2019 PDF file for future reference

The OTET exam is held to find out the eligibility of a candidate who wishes to work as teachers for classes one to eight in the state government schools, private aided schools and private unaided schools in Odisha. This year, the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha had to re-conduct the OTET exam for candidates who had not completed the OTET exam last year due to paper leak, reported NDTV.