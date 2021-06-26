Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Junior Clerk exam result announced; check on ossc.gov.in

The Junior Clerk recruitment examination was conducted by the Commission on 15 and 16 February 2020 across the country

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the results of the Junior Clerk recruitment examination. Candidates, who have appeared for the written exam, can check and download their result sheet by visiting the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Junior Clerk recruitment examination was conducted by the Commission on 15 and 16 February 2020 across the country. Candidates, who have qualified in the written exam, will now have to appear for the Computer Skill Test (CST). The date, time, and venue for the CST will be notified by the OSSC shortly.

Candidates can follow these steps to check the OSSC Junior Clerk exam result:

Step 1: Go to the official website ossc.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link ‘List of Candidates Shortlisted for Computer Skill Test of Junior Clerk-2016’; it can be seen under the ‘What’s New’ section

Step 3: Soon after clicking on the link, the merit list will automatically get downloaded on the candidate’s screen (Note: Merit list includes the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates)

Step 4: After it gets downloaded, check the result using roll number

Step 5: If required, take a printout for further use or reference

The commission has shortlisted candidates for the Computer Skill Test (CST) based on the marks scored by them in the written exam. As per the result, a total of 702 candidates are eligible to appear for the CST.

It is important that the shortlisted candidates keep a regular check on the official website ossc.gov.in for all the latest updates and information.

The OSSC was established in 1994 as a statutory body by the Government of Odisha. In the commission, there are nearly 140 different cadres of posts or services under various Departments of Government.