Odisha OPSC declares OJS prelims exam result: 513 candidates qualify; check how you fared at opsc.gov.in

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Tuesday released the result for preliminary exam for Odisha Judicial Services (OJS), which was conducted on 25 October, 2018. Candidates can check their results on the official website, opsc.gov.in.

A total of 513 candidates have qualified the prelims exam and are eligible for the OJS Mains written exam, which will take place on 7 April, 2019.

However, the main exam date is not confirmed as of yet and candidates will be notified soon by the OPSC.

Here's how the candidates can check their results:

- Go to the official website of OPSC - opsc.gov.in

- Go to the homepage and select 'Roll list of provisionally qualified candidates for OJS Main'

- A PDF document will open. Check for your roll number in the file.

Eligible candidates have to download their admission certificate, which will be available on the official website from 2 April, 2019.

