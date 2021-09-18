Odisha Police recruitment 2021: Applications for vacant 224 constable posts now open

The registration process started on 13 September and the deadline to apply for the post is 4 October

The applications for recruitment to the post of Constable (Communication) in Odisha Police on contractual basis has been opened by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board. Candidates who are interested can apply for the concerned post by visiting the official website at http://odishapolice.azurewebsites.net.

The registration process started on 13 September and the deadline to apply for the post is 4 October. Eligible candidates should note that through this recruitment drive, a total of 244 vacancies of Communication Constable in the technical cadre of Odisha Police under the home department of the state government will be filled.

Check the official notification here: https://odishapolice.gov.in/sites/default/files/PDF/Detailed Advertisement for Constable Communication..pdf

It is to be noted that the recruitment test is scheduled to be conducted from 15 to 20 November. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps:

― Go to the official website at http://odishapolice.azurewebsites.net

― Candidates need to search and go to register and create their profile

― After creating a profile, kindly fill the application form and upload the required documents

― Finally, pay the fee and submit an application form

― Download the form and keep a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates applying for the post should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 23 years of age as on 1 January 2021. Also, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years in regards to the SC/ST/SEBC/women candidates.

Candidates need to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 220 except for the SC and ST categories.

As per the selection process, the Board will conduct an open competitive examination in computer-based mode. Selected candidates will need to appear for Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Physical Standards. After the PET, a common merit list will be arranged based on the sum total of marks secured by the candidate and weightage marks in NCC certificate.