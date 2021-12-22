Odisha Police ASI recruitment: Applications invited for over 100 posts; last date to apply is 2 January

The test will be held in computer-based mode and candidates who clear it will be called for a computer skill test (practical) and physical efficiency tests

Odisha Police Recruitment Board has released a notification to fill more than 100 posts of assistant sub-inspector (communication). Candidates who are interested can apply for the post online through the official website of Odisha Police - odishapolice.gov.in .

The online registration process for Odisha Police ASI recruitment 2021 began on 13 December and will culminate on 2 January, 2022.

Odisha Police ASI recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of Odisha Police - odishapolice.gov.in

On homepage, go to ‘new user’ tab and create a profile

Proceed with the application form and upload documents

Submit the application form and pay the fee

Download the Odisha Police ASI recruitment form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the posts of assistant sub-inspector (communication)

Selection procedure

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board will conduct the test in computer-based mode. Candidates who clear the examination will be called for Computer Skill Test (Practical) and Physical Efficiency Tests.

Educational qualification

A candidate must have a BSc in Computer Science or Information Technology or Information Science and Technology or Information Technology & Management or Electronics & Telecommunications or Electronics Science or Physics or Mathematics or Statistics or Electronics or allied subjects or a Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) from a recognised university.

He/she can also hold a Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science or Information Technology or Electronics and Communication or Electrical or Electronics or Instrumentation or allied subjects from a recognised University.

Exam fee

Aspirants must note that the Selection Board will charge Rs 335 as an examination fee. The fee is exempted for candidates belonging to SC and ST category. The online examination fee is non-refundable.

With this recruitment drive, the Odisha Police Recruitment Board aims to fill a total of 144 posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Communication) in state police signals service/establishments.

For additional details regarding the recruitment process, candidates can check the official notice released by Odisha Police.