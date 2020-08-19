Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Results 2020 Declared: CHSE announces Class 12 results; how to check scores via SMS
Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Results 2020 Declared: The scores can be accessed via SMS if candidates are unable to log on to the official website - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
The Odisha Class 12 results for the Commerce stream were announced today (19 August, Wednesday).
To receive the board results on their phones, candidates should type: RESULT 12 ROLL NO and send it to 56263.
According to an NDTV report, as many as 25,770 from the Commerce stream appeared for the CHSE Plus 2 exam this year. The exams were slated to be held in March but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many papers were canceled.
Candidates can also check their results on the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CSHE) website csheodisha.nic.in or on orissaresults.nic.in.
Steps to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 results:
Step 1: Log on the official website — orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link provided for the result
Step 3: Enter roll number and other details in the login page
Step 4: Click submit and take a print of the result
About CHSE:
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is an autonomous institution working under the School and Mass Education Department of the Odisha government. CHSE was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control, and develop higher secondary education in the state and functions from Bhubaneshwar.It is responsible for Class 12 with examination and result and related works like affiliation, syllabus etc.
