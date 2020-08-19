Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Results 2020 Declared: Alternative websites to check Class 12 scores if official website is slow

If the official websites become unresponsive, students can check their Odisha Plus 2 Commerce exam scores on alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Results 2020 Declared: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) announced the results of Class 12 Commerce exams today (19 August, Wednesday) on the official websites - orissaresults.nic.in and csheodisha.nic.in.

However, as has often been observed in the previous state board exams, the official website becomes slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic on these sites.

In such case, candidates may check their results on alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

According to local reports, the overall pass percentage in the Plus 2 exams this year is 74.95 percent.

Steps to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 result 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Visit the website: examresults.net.

Step 2: Select the state board, in this case Odisha.

Step 3: Look for the result link that says ‘ CSHE result’

Step 4: Fill in your roll no and ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Steps to check CHSE Class 12 results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on Orissa in the list of the states or type the URL odisha.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter.

Step 3: Look for the link for the Council for Higher Secondary Education results, as per stream

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

According to reports, According to an NDTV report, as many as 25,770 from the Commerce stream appeared for the CHSE Plus 2 exam this year. The exams were slated to be held in March but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some papers were also canceled.

In subjects for which examinations could not be held, students will be given scores based on the average of their three highest marksin other subjects, reported DNA quoting state education minister Samir Dash.

Last year the results were announced on 21 June. The pass percentage for the Commerce stream stood at 70.26.