Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: Students can check scores at orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) announced the results of Class 12 Commerce stream exams today (19 August, Wednesday).

Students can check their scores on the board's official website of CHSE — orissaresults.nic.in.

However, due to heavy traffic after the results are declared, chances are the official website might become slow or unresponsive. In such situation, students need not fret and can check their scores on third-party websites such as —

indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

As many as 25,770 from Commerce received their CHSE Plus 2 results this year.

Steps to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 results on official website:

Step 1: Log on the official website — orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the result

Step 3: Enter roll number and other details in the login page

Step 4: Click submit and take a print of the result

This year the results were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Exams for subjects like economics, logic, computer application, cost accounting, statistics were posptoned.

In subjects for which examinations could not be held, students will be marked based on the average of their three highest scores in other subjects, reported DNA quoting the education minister.

Last year the results were announced on 21 June. The pass percentage for the Commerce stream stood at 70.26.