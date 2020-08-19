Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: Students can check scores at orissaresults.nic.in
Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: As many as 25,770 from Commerce received their CHSE Plus 2 results this year.
Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) announced the results of Class 12 Commerce stream exams today (19 August, Wednesday).
Students can check their scores on the board's official website of CHSE — orissaresults.nic.in.
However, due to heavy traffic after the results are declared, chances are the official website might become slow or unresponsive. In such situation, students need not fret and can check their scores on third-party websites such as —
indiaresults.com and examresults.net.
As many as 25,770 from Commerce received their CHSE Plus 2 results this year.
Steps to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 results on official website:
Step 1: Log on the official website — orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link provided for the result
Step 3: Enter roll number and other details in the login page
Step 4: Click submit and take a print of the result
This year the results were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Exams for subjects like economics, logic, computer application, cost accounting, statistics were posptoned.
In subjects for which examinations could not be held, students will be marked based on the average of their three highest scores in other subjects, reported DNA quoting the education minister.
Last year the results were announced on 21 June. The pass percentage for the Commerce stream stood at 70.26.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Results 2020 Declared: CHSE announces Class 12 results; how to check scores via SMS
Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Results 2020 Declared: The scores can be accessed via SMS if candidates are unable to log on to the official website - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Results 2020 Declared: Alternative websites to check Class 12 scores if official website is slow
If the official websites become unresponsive, students can check their Odisha Plus 2 Commerce exam scores on alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 DECLARED: 70.21% of students clear Class 12 exams; boys outperform girls this year
Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 Declared: This year, 68,374 students have cleared the exam including 38,301 boys and 30,073 girls.