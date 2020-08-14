Odisha OSSTET 2020: State board declares teachers eligibility test results; check at testosstet.co.in

The board will give candidates the option to download the solved OMR sheet, final scoring keys and the result 2019

Odisha OSSTET 2020: Odisha's Board of Secondary Education has released the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2019-20 results on its official website — osstet.co.in. The exam was held on 22 January, 2020.

Candidates who had appeared for the state-wide exam can check their results on the official website of OSSTET. The notification for the announcement can also be found on BSE's site at bseodisha.nic.in. The board will reportedly give candidates the option to download the solved OMR sheet, final scoring keys and the result 2019.

Examinees will need to insert their registered e-mail ID and password.

According to Times Now, the board prepared the results on the basis of the revised and final scoring keys. The board also revealed that it had taken the objections raised by the candidates on the provisional answer keys into consideration. These objections were assessed at the time of preparing the final answering key.

How to check OSSTET results:

Candidates need to first visit the official website of OSSTET at osstet.co.in and login from the log in tab. Once done, a new window will open where candidates need to fill in their registered e-mail ID and correct password and press log in.

A new page will open from where candidates can download the results. The OMR sheet and final answering key can be downloaded from here as well.

As Careers 360 points out, candidates, who have been shortlisted, will get a certificate from the exam conducting authority by which they become eligible for the vacancies in government schools in the state of Odisha.