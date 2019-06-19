Odisha OJEE Result 2019: Odisha JEE results declared on ojee.nic.in; click here to download rank card

Odisha OJEE Result 2019 | The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2019 Result has been declared today (Wednesday, 19 June) on its official website ojee.nic.in.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) of OJEE, which was conducted on 8-9 June, for admission to the courses of MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, MPharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE - MCA), was originally scheduled on 13 May but was deferred because of Cyclone Fani. The Odisha JEE paper-based test or offline exams were conducted on 18 May.

How to check OJEE Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'OJEE 2019 Result'

Step 3: Login with your OJEE 2019 Roll Number, date of birth and enter the security code as shown

Step 4: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 5: Your OJEE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your result and take a printout for future reference

All the candidates who qualify the OJEE entrance test will be issued a rank card. OJEE will also prepare a merit list of all the qualified candidates.

The admission of the candidates to various courses will be through the counselling rounds conducted by the OJEE. The counselling procedure for the candidates will be based on the order of merit.

A separate merit list will be released for each of the reserved categories, NDTV reported.

"Candidates desirous of knowing subject-wise marks secured by them should make a written request enclosing a demand draft of Rs 400 (Rupees four hundred only) in favour of 'OJEE-2019' drawn on any Nationalised Bank at Bhubaneswar, so as to reach the OJEE office within 10 days of the publication of result," read the OJEE notification.

