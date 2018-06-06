Odisha mother and son die within 24 hours; family donates their eyes in hometown of Berhampur

Berhampur: Four persons would now be able to see the world after getting eyes of a woman and her son who had died within 24 hours in Odisha's Berhampur town.

Family members of the two donated their eyes to the eye bank at the Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur's Ganjam district.

"We removed the corneas of the deceased. If these are found suitable after proper tests, the corneas would be transplanted to four persons," Dr B Nageswar Rao Subudhi, the head of the eye department at the hospital, said.

The family members have set an example this way, he said.

A 78-year-old woman, T Parvati of Kapileswarapetta Street in Berhampur, had died on Monday and her family members donated her eyes to the eye bank.

Her elder son, 47-year-old T Kameswar Rao, who was suffering from illness, died the next morning and the family members, overcoming the double blow, donated his eyes too, said members of a local organisation engaged in creating awareness on eye donation.

Rao himself was former president of the organisation, the Friends Helping Club.