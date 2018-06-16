You are here:
Odisha man walks 1,350 km to remind Narendra Modi of his promise to provide better healthcare

India FP Staff Jun 16, 2018 22:34:45 IST

A 30-year-old man from Odisha's Rourkela walked a staggering distance of 1,350 kilometre to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a promise he had made to the people of Rourkela many years ago.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

NDTV reported that Muktikanta Biswal, an idol-maker from Rourkela, began his long, tough journey in April to remind the prime minister of his old promise to provide better medical facilities at his village's Ispat General Hospital.

Biswal said that villagers were dying every day in his village because of inadequate medical facilities, which is why he decided to walk to New Delhi to remind Modi of his promise. After covering 1,350 kilometre on foot, Biswal fainted and was admitted to a hospital in Agra.

However, he said that he will eventually continue his journey till he meets Modi.

"I am going to meet the Prime Minister and request him to fulfill his promise of completing the construction of a bridge, and upgrade Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela to a super speciality hospital," ANI quoted Biswal as saying.

"Ispat General Hospital is the lifeline of Rourkela, and it is in such a bad shape that people die there every day. I am hopeful that even though the PM did not fulfill his promise in the last four years, he is going to do something in this year," he further said.


