Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2020: Application for Special OJEE 2020 for BTech admission for students who missed JEE (Main) begins

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) board has started accepting online applications for Special OJEE 2020 for admission into the B.Tech programme in government and private engineering colleges in the state. Candidates can fill the form till 31 May 2020 and pay the application fee by 5 June.

The notification said that it has been decided to conduct OJEE for B.Tech as an integral part of OJEE 2020 instead of as a separate exam.

OJEE Chairman said that the examination will be held only for students who were unable to appear in the JEE (Main)-2020 examination due to some reason. Candidates who have already appeared or are going to appear in JEE (Main) 2020 for B.Tech admission are "not required" to appear the Special OJEE 2020.

The exam will be held to fill vacant seats left out after first phase OJEE counselling, it added.

According to a report by Ommcom News, OJEE last week announced that the second or special OJEE will not be held this year due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The syllabus for Special OJEE 2020 will be as per the JEE (Main) 2020.

The entrance examination for the B.Tech will be computer-based (CBT). Revised dates of downloading admit cards and examination will be notified by the committee on the assessment of the situation after 17 May.

Willing candidates can visit the website www.ojee.nic.in and check the information brochure.