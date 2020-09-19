Odisha JEE 2020: Entrance exam to be held from 12 to 19 October; check ojee.nic.in
OJEE Chairman Sudeep Kumar Chand said that the exam will be held at 53 centres of 21 states and towns
Odisha JEE 2020 | The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 will be conducted between 12 and 19 October. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from 6 to 15 September but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OJEE Chairman Sudeep Kumar Chand said that the exam will be held at 53 centres of 21 states and towns. The entrance test this year will also be conducted in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the exam for admission into Integrated MBA, Integrated M.Pharm, lateral entry to B.Tech, MCA, MBA, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Tech courses was originally scheduled to be held on the first week of May.
The OJEE 2020 will be Computer-Based Test (CBT). It will be conducted in three shifts on each of the days.
The shift-wise schedule of the entrance test, OJEE 2020 hall ticket will be made available on the official website - www.ojee.nic.in or www.odishajee.com by the end of this month.
OJEE 2020 admit card is an important document for students appearing for the exam. If candidates fail to take the hall ticket, they will not be allowed to write the exam.
As per The New Indian Express, a total of 72,800 candidates have registered for the exam this year.
The exam will be held at centres located at Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Baripada, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Paralakhemundi, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Phulbani, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Rourkela and Sambalpur.
