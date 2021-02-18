Odisha High Court invites application for recruitment of ASO, apply for 202 posts at orissahighcourt.nic.in

Of the total 202 posts available, 105 are for the unreserved category (35 for women), 23 for SEBC (8 for women), 22 for Schedule Caste (7 for women) and 52 for Schedule Tribe (17 for women)

Odisha High Court has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in the Orissa High Court in Group-B.

According to a report by The Times of India, the registration and application commences today, 18 February and will continue till 20 March, till 11.59 pm.

The recruitment examination is being conducted to fill in a total of 202 posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in the Orissa High Court in Group B on the scale pay of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 with Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

As per the official notification, the recruitment shall be conducted in accordance with the provisions of 'The High Court of Orissa (Appointment of Staff and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2019.'

Of the total 202 posts available, 105 are for the unreserved category (35 for women), 23 for SEBC (8 for women), 22 for Schedule Caste (7 for women) and 52 for Schedule Tribe (17 for women).

Candidates must possess a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognised University or such qualification equivalent thereto. The candidate must have adequate knowledge in Computer Application.

Here's how to apply for Orissa High Court ASO Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of Orissa High Court -- orissahighcourt.nic.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to enter security core and click on Next Step before filling up the personal details as required.

Step 3: Candidates need to fill up their permanent address and provide contact number & email- ID.

Step 4: Fill up educational details as required & click on the Next Step and upload all documents required.

Step 5: Once uploaded, pay online if fee is to be paid by Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking System.

Step 6: Candidates will get an Acknowledgement number, which will help them determine their application status.

Step 7: Take print out of application form.

As per the official notification, the recruitment examination shall consist of Preliminary Examination/ Test, written Examination, Computer Application Test and Viva-voce Test.