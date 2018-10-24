You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Odisha govt says toll rises to 77 in cyclone Titli, subsequent flood; identity verification of deceased underway

India Indo-Asian News Service Oct 24, 2018 20:39:14 IST

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday said they have received reports that 77 people died in the cyclonic storm Titli and the resultant flood.

File image of heavy rains in Ganjam after Cyclone Titli hit the coast. PTI

File image of heavy rains in Ganjam after Cyclone Titli hit the coast. PTI

"58 out of the 77 deceased have been identified, while verification of 19 others is underway," said Joint Relief Commissioner Pravat Mohapatra.

"A central team will soon visit the affected areas to assess the damage," he said.

Preliminary reports suggest 2.73 lakh hectares of crop was damaged due to the twin calamities in the state.

Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi on Wednesday reviewed the relief and restoration measures in the cyclone-affected Gajapati district.

"Restoration work in the most affected districts of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada would be completed soon," said an official.

Titli affected 17 districts of the state.


Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 20:39 PM

Also See






Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores