Odisha CPET 2020 result to be declared on 16 Nov; check details at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

The Higher Education Department of Odisha will declare the Odisha CPET Result 2020 for the postgraduate entrance exam on 16 November. The result for the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET 2020) can be checked by candidates on the official site of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) of the state at pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

Apart from the result announcement date, the authorities have also released the last date by which candidates must submit their documents for the processing of the merit list. According to Times Now, this has to be done by 10 November. Going by the official department schedule, all the universities and colleges offering PG courses must complete the admission process by 10 December this year.

The education board extended the timeline of publishing the merit list and submission of documents. Before the extension, the deadline to complete the Odisha CPET 2020 admission process was 30 November. The authorities extended the dates via an official notice on 5 November.

Here is how you can check the result for CPET 2020 once it is declared:

Step 1: Visit the official site of SAMS Odisha at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to another webpage

Step 4: Enter your login credentials to log into the system

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: View, download and take a print out of the document for safekeeping

The entrance test was conducted from 12 to 22 October earlier this year. As per media reports, as many as 71,789 candidates had registered for the exam and a total of 62,942 candidates had sat in the PG level test.