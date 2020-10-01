Odisha CPET 2020 admit card for PG entrance test released; check at samsodisha.gov.in

The Odisha CPET exam is scheduled to be conducted from 12 to 22 October at various centres. The entrance test comprise of multiple-choice questions

The Odisha Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2020 admit card has been released by the government of Odisha, Higher Education Department at pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

Odisha CPET 2020 will be conducted between 12 and 22 October. Along with the printout of the hall ticket, candidates will be required to carry government approved identity card to the exam centre for verification.

The entrance exam will comprise of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each question will consist of 1 mark each. There is no negative marking.

Candidates will have to indicate their answers on OMR sheets. Examinees will get a composite time of 90 minutes to answer 70 questions.

The paper will have 40 questions from Honours/ Core subjects and 30 from same subject's generic elective papers as per the OLD CBCS UG syllabus (2016-2019).

Admit card is the important document for Odisha CPET 2020 and candidates who fail to carry it to the exam centre will not be allowed to write the exam.

The hall ticket will mention the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, exam date and time, reporting time. It will also mention the health guidelines that students will have to abide by in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steps to download Odisha CPET 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the website - samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Under the Higher Education section, click on "Post Graduation" tab.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you have to tap on “e-Space”.

Step 4: Key in your username, password and code displayed on the page.

Step 5: Your Odisha CPET 2020 admit card will appear on the page. Check all the details carefully before saving and taking a print out.

Here is the direct link to download Odisha CPET 2020 hall ticket: https://pg.samsodisha.gov.in/Login.aspx

Odisha CPET is conducted every year for admission into State Public Universities and Colleges with PG courses.