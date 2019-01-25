Odisha Congress chief says he has 'no information' on EOW summons against him and his son in fraud case

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik on Thursday said that he has no information about Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police issuing a summon notice against him.

Speaking to ANI Patnaik said, "I have no information that I have to go to police tomorrow. I will check and then comply if it is true. So far I have no information. Maybe they are seeking some documents. Nobody can blackmail me. If I'm a thief, then the police may arrest me."

This comes after Patnaik and his son Navjyoti Patnaik were summoned by Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for interrogation, in a fraud case. The Delhi Police EOW is probing a case wherein the complainant, KS Ahluwaliya, paid Rs 32 crore to a firm called Vavasi Telecom Pvt. Ltd in 2007-08.

The dispute pertains to Ahluwaliya alleging that the money was taken from him by way of fraud and the non-honouring of a cheque issued by the company. During the financial year 2007-08, both Niranjan Patnaik and his son Navjyoti were directors of the company. The firm has also given in writing that Navjyoti misappropriated Rs 6 crore out of the Rs 32 crore that Ahluwaliya paid when he was the director of the company.

In an official document, the EOW confirmed that a "case needs to be filed in the light of allegations of fraud/forgery against" the Odisha Congress chief. The EOW has asked the Patnaik father-son duo to file all documents related to the case.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.