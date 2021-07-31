Odisha Class 12 Boards 2021: CHSE to declare results today at 12:30 pm on orissaresults.nic.in

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website chseodisha.nic.in for further updates and information on the results

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the Odisha Class 12 result today, 31 July tentatively at 12:30 pm. This year, around 3.5 lakh candidates are waiting for their Class 12 results. Once declared, students can check their scores by visiting the official websites http://orissaresults.nic.in/ and http://chseodisha.nic.in/.

So far, CHSE has confirmed the result announcement for Science and Commerce stream students while the result date for Arts and Vocational streams has not yet been confirmed. Meanwhile, the state government has also requested the Supreme Court of India for the extension of dates.

Once announced, students can follow these steps to check CHSE Odisha Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website http://chseodisha.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Result Section’

Step 3: Candidates will have to click on the link mentioned as Odisha 12th Result 2021

Step 4: To check results online, students will have to enter required credentials such as roll number, registration number, and security code

Step 5: Finally, click on submit, and the CHSE Odisha Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Students can take a print of Odisha 12th Result for future reference or use

The Odisha government had earlier decided to conduct Class 12 boards from 18 May but Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik decided to cancel the exams due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

So, this year, the results will be announced based on an assessment formula. With a team of experts, the board has decided to evaluate students based on their marks in Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12 internal exams.

