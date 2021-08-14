Odisha CHSE result 2021: Class 12 scores for arts stream declared at orissaresults.nic.in; 98.58% students pass

Odisha CHSE has also announced scores for the vocational stream. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.16

The Odisha Plus Two (Class 12) board results for the Arts stream have been declared on Saturday, 14 August by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

The scores were announced by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash during a press conference.

This year, 98.58 percent of Arts students have cleared the exams, announced Dash. Out of 1,89,363 eligible students, 1,86,685 have cleared the board exam.

Students, who were eagerly waiting for their results, can now access their scorecards by visiting the official websites orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

CHSE has also announced the Vocational scores. Talking about vocational stream, the overall pass percentage is 99.16.

Steps to check Odisha Class 12 Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website - orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CHSE Plus 2 Arts result link available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, students need to insert login details including roll number and registration number

Step 4: After submission of required credentials, your CHSE Class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check your result properly before downloading it. Take a printout for future use or reference

Direct link for Arts: orissaresults.nic.in/CHSE/artsauth?s=Annual%20CHSE%20Examination,%20Arts%20-%202021

Direct link for Vocational: orissaresults.nic.in/CHSE/vocauth?s=Annual%20CHSE%20Examination,%20Vocational%20(Regular)%20-%202021

Due to the second wave of coronavirus in the state, the Class 12 examinations were cancelled by the state government. Later, an alternate evaluation criteria for the Class 12 result assessment was introduced by the board.

As per the criteria, the results have been evaluated on the basis of the performance of students in Class 10 theory papers. Also, the marks awarded to students at the High Secondary School level are analysed properly.

Candidates, who are unhappy with their scores, can appear for the offline exams which will be conducted by the board whenever the COVID-19 situation will be conducive.