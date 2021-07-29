Odisha Board to declare Class 12 results for Science and Commerce students on 31 July; steps to check score on orissaresults.nic.in
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Board results 2021 have been prepared on the basis of marks obtained by students in classes 10 and 11, and Class 12 internal exams
The results of Class 12 Science and Commerce streams will be declared by the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, on 31 July. While the results for these two streams are going to be declared on Saturday, a decision has not been made regarding the results of Arts and Vocational studies.
According to a report in DNA, the CHE Odisha Class 12 results for Science and Commerce will be announced at 12.30 pm on 31 July.
Steps to check results:
Step 1: Visit the official website http://orissaresults.nic.in/CHSE/artsauth.
Step 2: On the homepage, enter details including roll number, registration number, and the security key. Click on submit.
Step 3: Your CHSE Odisha class 12 result will be declared on the screen.
Step 4: Download your CHSE Odisha class 12 result.
Step 5: Take a printout of the scorecard and keep it safe.
The Odisha Class 12 Science and Commerce results can also be viewed on the website http://chseodisha.nic.in/.
This year, CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams were not conducted due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were cancelled on 4 June after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the same. The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Board results 2021 have been prepared on the basis of marks obtained by students in classes 10 and 11, and Class 12 internal exams
Last year, the pass percentage of the Science stream was 72.33 percent while the Commerce stream had a pass percentage of 74.95 percent. The overall pass percentage of the 2.19 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 exam was 67.56 percent.
The Odisha Board Class 10 results for 2021 were declared by the board on 25 June. The pass percentage this year was 97.89 percent.
